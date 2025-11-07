Cha-am beach erosion project to receive 249m baht funding

Share this

Marine Department plans sand reinforcement project to address erosion at Cha-am Beach

The Marine Department is preparing to allocate more than 249 million baht for a sand nourishment project to prevent coastal erosion along Cha-am Beach. The initiative is part of efforts to restore the beach, which has been affected by long-term erosion linked to natural processes and coastal development. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026.

A provincial seminar introducing the project was held on 7 November at Sema Hall, Regent Cha-am Beach Resort. The meeting was chaired by Ms Wanpen Mangsri, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Province, and attended by around 120 participants, including officials, academics, business operators, local residents and community representatives.

Mr Kittirat Methee, acting Director of the Engineering Division of the Marine Department, presented details of the project. He said that erosion along Cha-am Beach has been ongoing for many years, worsened by shoreline development including hotels, housing, shops and structural encroachment. The Marine Department has received repeated complaints from residents and businesses regarding the loss of beach space and its impact on tourism.

In response, the department commissioned Chulalongkorn University’s Aquatic Resources Research Institute, along with specialists in coastal engineering and marine science, to conduct a study and design survey. The study concluded that beach nourishment is the most suitable solution, as it provides protection while having relatively limited impact on surrounding areas and tourism activities compared with other coastal engineering methods.

The overall project area covers 17.5 kilometres of coastline, divided into nine sections. Priority has been given to areas with the most severe erosion. Phase 1, Section 1 will cover an 800-metre stretch from Km 1+800 (near Sera Resort) to Km 2+600 (near Regent Chalet), affecting the Bo Phutsa and Bang Sai Yoi communities. Italian-Thai Development PCL has been contracted to carry out the work.

Concerns raised during consultation

The project includes adding sand to raise the beach to an elevation of +2.7 metres, widening the beach by 50–80 metres, constructing a dry sand walkway, installing signage and a sculpture, and carrying out landscaping works. The total budget is 249,540,000 baht, with construction scheduled between February 2025 and October 2026.

Some participants at the meeting voiced concerns regarding potential environmental impacts, particularly the effects of dredging sand from offshore areas, sediment dispersion, changes in seabed currents and possible impacts on marine ecosystems. Questions were also raised about the long-term retention of the added sand and the cost-effectiveness of the investment.

Project representatives said that environmental impact mitigation measures will be implemented, including controls on sediment spread, dust, noise and marine disturbance. They said input gathered during the seminar will be reviewed and addressed in the next consultation session.