Charity and glow-in-the-dark golf: Pineapple Valley hosts two key events

Share this

Two major events are coming to Pineapple Valley Golf Club this season: a charity scramble in support of breast cancer awareness and the debut of Hua Hin’s first glow-in-the-dark night golf tournament.

On Saturday, 25 October 2025, the third edition of the Pink Ribbon Scramble will take place in support of the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation. Organised as part of Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event will once again raise funds for breast cancer prevention and care in Thailand.

Last year, the community raised more than THB 600,000. This year, we will bring together more people, for more fun, raising more money for the fight against breast cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths among Thai women.

The tournament is open to golfers of all skill levels Players can register as a four-ball team, in pairs, or individually. The club’s team will assist with pairings to ensure an enjoyable and social round. Players are encouraged to dress in pink, with a prize for the best-dressed team.

After the tournament, participants and guests are invited to a charity dinner at the clubhouse, with a performance by Maks Music. The evening will feature prize raffles and a live auction, with items including golf trips to Japan and Phuket, rounds at top-tier golf courses across Asia, luxury hotel stays, golf gear, and lifestyle experiences.

Entry fee for golfers is THB 4,450 for non-members, inclusive of green fee, caddie, cart, dinner buffet, entertainment, and prizes. Dinner-only guests are welcome at THB 1,000 per person. The dinner is open for golfers and non-golfers alike. For those unable to attend, raffle tickets can be purchased separately or donations can be made by contacting the club.

The Pink Ribbon Scramble is an opportunity to come together for a cause that impacts many lives in Thailand, while enjoying a day of golf and community in a setting known for its quality and hospitality.

Glow & Groove night golf

One week later, on Saturday, 1 November 2025, Pineapple Valley Golf Club will debut the Glow & Groove Invitational, introducing Hua Hin’s first glow-in-the-dark golf event.

The experience begins at 16:00 with a nine-hole twilight round on the club’s back nine. Players can pause at the 15th hole for a drink and music before returning to the terrace for a sunset dinner and cocktail hour overlooking the valley.

As darkness falls, the course is transformed into a glow-in-the-dark playground. LED lighting, glowing golf balls, and themed par-3 and putting challenges set the tone for a second nine-hole round. DJ Marisa will provide the soundtrack as players complete their evening on a course designed for both competition and fun.

The event runs until 23:00 and concludes with an award ceremony and afterparty. Guests are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark or brightly coloured attire, with a prize for standout outfits. The entry fee of THB 4,950 per person includes all golf activities, caddie, cart, on-course drink, dinner, entertainment, and prizes.

Several well-known Thai personalities are expected to attend, including Yayaying Rhatha, Tul Uawithya, Kratae Supaksorn, Darling Arada, Peachy Warunthorn, Ployly Chatyada, and Im Lalada.

As part of the event partnership, participants can enjoy 25 percent off best available room rates at The Standard, Hua Hin. The tournament is further supported by a range of brands, such as Leborn Thailand, Red Bull, Peroni, IWS, William Grant and Sóllie Sunscreen.

These events underline Pineapple Valley Golf Club’s commitment to hosting professionally run tournaments that bring the community together while introducing fresh and engaging formats to the local golf scene.

For event registration or raffle ticket inquiries, contact Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin at +66 (0)32 616 200 or email reservations@pineapplevalleygolfclub.com.

More details are available at www.pineapplevalleygolfclub.com/event.