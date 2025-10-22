Communication cables to be reorganised across key areas of Hua Hin

Share this

Communication cable reorganisation planned across Hua Hin

Communication cables in several major areas of Hua Hin are set to be reorganised between November and December 2025, following a recent meeting led by local authorities and utility providers.

The move comes after the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Hua Hin Branch received numerous complaints from residents about tangled or hanging cables that pose safety hazards and affect the appearance of the city.

Deputy Mayor Atichart Chaisri represented the Mayor of Hua Hin City Municipality at the meeting, which was chaired by Hua Hin District Chief Prasoot Hombanthoeng. Also in attendance were PEA Hua Hin Manager Pasakorn Pasurakarn, Deputy Manager (Technical) Kritdet Wongsamut, representatives from communication cable operators, and other officials.

According to the PEA Hua Hin Branch, previous efforts to tidy up cables along nine critical routes have already improved safety and aesthetics for motorists and pedestrians. The next phase will expand the project to nine additional areas:

Under Nong Kae Bridge (U-turn area)

Cicada Market

Hua Hin Soi 94 (left side)

Hua Hin Soi 56 (new Dinosaur Market)

In front of Ban Bo Fai School

In front of the old Dinosaur Market (fresh market)

Hua Hin Soi 126 (main road area)

Hua Hin Soi 126

Hua Hin Soi 19

The initiative aims to reduce risks to life and property, prevent service interruptions, and enhance the overall appearance of Hua Hin’s streets. The work will be carried out throughout November and December 2025.