Dinosaur Intersection traffic lights project completed in Hua Hin

On-site inspection at Dinosaur Intersection traffic lights

Hua Hin City officials carried out an on-site inspection of the newly installed traffic lights at the Dinosaur Intersection on Monday, as part of an ongoing project to improve road safety and traffic management.

Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, together with Municipal Council President Cheep Suksi, council members, Municipal Clerk Jeerawat Prammanee, the Director of the Engineering Office, relevant officials, and contractors, reviewed the progress of the traffic signal system upgrade.

The project has seen the installation of six new traffic signal poles at the intersection and the removal of older poles that were obstructing traffic. According to city officials, the inspection found the works had been completed in good order.

Improving road safety

The initiative is aimed at improving safety for drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians. City officials have said that upgraded road infrastructure, particularly modern traffic signals, is an essential step in reducing accidents and easing congestion at busy intersections.

The city has introduced the upgraded traffic light system as a pilot at two key junctions — the Dinosaur Intersection and the S.H. Intersection. Following Monday’s inspection, Jeerawat Prammanee and engineering officials formally accepted the S.H. Intersection project, marking its official handover to the municipality.

With the handover now complete, the new traffic lights at both intersections are in operation. Hua Hin City Municipality has confirmed that additional installations are planned at other intersections across the city according to the municipal development schedule.