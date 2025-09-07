Expats in Hua Hin left stranded as bank accounts locked without warning

Share this

Stricter identity checks at Bangkok Bank are leaving many foreigners in Hua Hin without access to their money.

Customers report frozen accounts without warning, with some waiting up to a week to regain access.

The bank cites fraud prevention measures, but expats say the lack of communication and delays are unacceptable.

Foreign residents in Hua Hin and across Thailand are reporting significant inconvenience after Bangkok Bank froze their accounts without prior notice, leaving many unable to access funds for daily expenses, bills, and emergencies.

The stricter identity verification measures, which began intensifying in May 2025, follow regulatory measures from the Bank of Thailand to curb financial fraud, money laundering and so-called “mule” accounts used in scams. While the steps are said to be in line with international “Know Your Customer” standards, the sudden freezes have caused widespread disruption for expats and tourists.

For some, the timing has been critical. One Hua Hin resident told Hua Hin Today that they were hospitalised and unable to pay for treatment after finding their account locked at an ATM in the hospital. Others described being caught out while paying for meals or shopping, unable to use QR payments or withdraw cash.

‘No access, no warning’

The issue came to a head locally after a post on the Hua Hin Today Facebook page on 21 August drew more than 230 comments from affected customers, along with dozens of emails describing similar experiences. Many reported that even after queuing for hours to verify their identities at branches, accounts remained locked for several days while the bank processed their documents.

Elżbieta Hornung described receiving a notification requiring account verification within 30 days, but said her account was blocked immediately. “We cannot withdraw cash from ATMs, pay by card or scan, or make transfers,” she wrote. “We originally opened the account in Pattaya. At the moment, verification and reactivation is almost impossible — bank branches are overcrowded with people facing the same problem, and the staff at the counters are in no hurry. We’ve decided to wait until the first wave passes and in the meantime we’re relying on our international cards.”

Eric Benardeau received a message on 19 August urging him to visit his original branch with documents, only to find his account frozen the same day. “No transfer, no ATM,” he said. After visiting the bank twice, he praised the staff but criticised the process: “I’m a bit pissed with BKK Bank to (1) freeze our accounts without any warning, (2) let people without access to some cash to cover their expenses during the frozen period (expected to be 5 working days once they have all paperwork) and (3) provide no explanation to why our accounts were frozen.”

Other commenters echoed the frustration. Ah Cheong said: “The bank should give grace period and withdraw some cash for payment. Not freeze immediately. Fortunately, I have another bank account, otherwise we are penniless.”

Youtubers ‘We Retired to Thailand’ recounted waiting over four hours at their branch, followed by another hour of paperwork. “We were told our accounts would be unfrozen in 3-5 business days,” they wrote. “My advice to people that are going through this is to arrive at the bank early and have lots of patience. No need to get angry as it doesn’t help.”

Branch visits and long waits

Philip Brown visited his branch a few days ago and commended the staff, but noted the lack of warning about a potential seven-day freeze. “I thought it was a bit naughty of the bank to inform you afterwards that your account would be frozen for up to 7 days with no prior warning. So cannot withdraw or scan! Still waiting for my account to be unlocked.”

Gary Porter, a retiree, detailed being locked out twice—once in May and again in August—requiring trips to his original branch. “Thankfully, I had backup savings in cash,” he said. “In the West, I have never once been locked out of my own bank account without explanation. Yet here, in a country I believed was safe, I feel like my assets are being seized until I can ‘prove’ I deserve access to them again.”

Jules Barlow received a text and found her accounts frozen. After a long wait, she was told restrictions would lift in a week. “Really felt for everyone as so many people there had no access to money,” she said. “Luckily I got money from a UK bank, so we can eat! There is nothing you can do, but the bank should have allowed customers to take a small amount of cash to last a week for food etc. Not everyone has access to other funds, especially if they are retired and have to wait for pension payment to be transferred.”

Phil McCulloch was advised to return to his original branch in Jomtien, Pattaya, a journey that would involve travel and accommodation costs. “I assume I’ll forfeit the money in my account if I don’t return to Jomtien,” he said. “And if I don’t attempt to unlock, is there going to be a red flag on my name/visa etc. Frustrating.”

Friedhelm Maur reported a smoother experience at the Bluport branch, with just an hour’s wait. However, Sam Smart, who opened his account in North Pattaya but lives in Hua Hin, faced delays after being given a phone number to call. “It took me 4.5 hours of waiting yesterday,” he said. “My account will be locked for 7 working days until the head office confirms my details. Bad luck if Bangkok Bank is your only source of funds.”

Jacques Elias expressed disillusionment: “It’s an incredible lack of respect to customers. He said he had lost confidence in the Thai banking system, he said he had closed his Bangkok Bank account, and now kept only a minimal balance with another local bank while relying mainly on an international account, as he no longer felt her money was safe in Thailand.

Robert Jenkins called it “pathetic and shameful,” while Tom Harvey said: “NO warning at all. NO access to funds! He went to question if the action was even legal.

Lewis Miller, a DTV holder, said he could no longer hold a Thai bank account despite bringing substantial income into the country. “They’re pushing a new younger generation of online remote workers elsewhere in Asia IMO.”

Philip Walsh, hospitalised after an accident, discovered his account frozen when trying to withdraw cash for medical bills. “It’s very poor service to freeze first without prior notice,” he said. “I certainly will be taking my banking to another bank. ASAP. I assume many many farang will do same.”

Emails to Hua Hin Today highlighted similar issues. Gregory Damico, an American, said his account was blocked the day he received the message. “It caught me off guard and I had nearly no cash when they did this. So I couldn’t get any cash for three days.”

Jeff Sikkema, a 62-year-old American on a retirement visa, detailed a two-hour wait and multiple document requests. “They have my money in their bank and I’m unable to access it,” he wrote. “Luckily I have cash and can make the daily payments I need (food). Also lucky I’m in Hua Hin and able to access my bank. What if I had been traveling & was suddenly unable to pay for anything? … I have bills to pay, and now cannot access my money in my account. I am a retired pensioner, not a scammer. This is quite ridiculous.”

The measures, which intensified around May 2025, stem from regulatory pressure by the Bank of Thailand to combat fraud, money laundering, and mule accounts. A key trigger was a May 21 incident in Pattaya, where employees at a bank were arrested for aiding a Chinese scam syndicate. Police said a total of 477 accounts were opened which have been linked to 2,084 cases nationwide resulting in damages estimated at 2.2 billion baht ($67.3 million).

The policies affect tourists and short-term visa holders most severely, with some accounts being closed completely, while long-term expats on retirement, work, or marriage visas (or annual extensions) have also been impacted by having their account temporarily frozen.

Verification only at original branch

Freezes can also occur due to separate checkers on accounts due to mismatched SIM card details, large withdrawals over 50,000 baht. Accounts which have been opened via agents have also come under additional scrutiny.

To verify, customers must visit the original branch with documents including a passport, visa, work permit if applicable, driving licence or proof of address from immigration, and income evidence. Biometric checks may be required, and accounts can remain locked for up to seven days after verification.

Bangkok Bank has said the measures are necessary to comply with anti-money laundering regulations and to protect account holders from fraud. The bank has not provided a clear timeline for how long the tighter verification process will remain in place. Meanwhile, expats say the lack of notice and prolonged freezes have led to borrowing from friends, reliance on foreign cards, or inability to pay essentials like rent and medical bills.

Expat groups on Facebook, as well as on Reddit, and X are filled with similar accounts from people in Pattaya and Phuket, describing the situation as financial chaos.

Bangkok Bank has been approached for comment.