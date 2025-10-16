Finally! Part of Rama II motorway to open for free trial on 22 October

Share this

Rama II motorway section to open for free trial on 22 October

After decades of roadworks and frustration for travellers heading south, the Ministry of Transport has announced that a section of the long-awaited Rama II elevated motorway will open for a free public trial from 22 October. The development is being welcomed as a positive step for people travelling between Bangkok and Hua Hin, who have long endured congestion on one of the country’s busiest routes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed the 8.3-kilometre Bang Khun Thian–Ekkachai section of the M82 motorway has been fully completed and passed safety inspections conducted by the Department of Highways and the Expressway Authority of Thailand. The section will be open to motorists free of charge during the trial period.

New section aims to ease congestion

The M82 elevated motorway, which runs above Rama II Road, is part of a major project designed to relieve chronic traffic congestion on the highway connecting Bangkok with Thailand’s southern provinces. The road is a lifeline for residents, tourists and logistics operators, yet it has been plagued by construction works and bottlenecks for years.

Phiphat said the free trial is intended to provide an additional option for drivers heading south and help reduce pressure on existing lanes. The ministry has also accelerated work on the remaining 16-kilometre stretch from Ekkachai to Ban Phaeo, which is expected to open in April 2026. The entire 45-kilometre route from Bang Khlo to Ban Phaeo is scheduled for completion in 2027 and full operation by 2028.

Safety remains a top priority

Phiphat stressed that safety for motorists remains paramount. During the trial period, speed limits will be capped at 80 km/h, and engineering teams will monitor the elevated route throughout. Safety nets have been installed to prevent debris from falling near the Tha Chin River bridge, and lighting, signage and drainage systems have all been inspected. Construction zones along other sections will also operate under tighter controls, closing at 8 p.m. and reopening at 5:30 a.m. to minimise disruption.

Department of Highways Director-General Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn confirmed that all structural, electrical and drainage systems had been checked and verified. A joint inspection by all relevant agencies will take place again before the road opens to ensure compliance with safety standards.

A boost for Hua Hin-bound travellers

For people driving between Bangkok and Hua Hin, the opening of the Bang Khun Thian–Ekkachai section marks the first tangible improvement in years. Rama II Road has long been synonymous with delays, uneven surfaces and heavy construction activity, particularly near Samut Sakhon. What should be a three-hour drive often stretches far longer during weekends and holidays when traffic heading to and from Hua Hin surges.

Once the M82 is fully operational, it is expected to cut travel times significantly and offer a smoother, more reliable route to the coast. The project also aligns with future infrastructure plans, such as the proposed Nakhon Pathom–Cha-am motorway (M8), which would further improve connectivity between Bangkok and Hua Hin.

While travellers are still advised to allow extra time until all works are complete, the new elevated section represents long-awaited progress — and a glimpse of the easier southern journey to come.