Grassy Hua Hin Wine Festival returns to Royal Hua Hin Golf Course on 22 November

Wine lovers are set for an evening of music and fine vintages when the Grassy Hua Hin Wine Festival 2025 takes place at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course on Saturday, 22 November 2025. The annual event brings together more than 100 wine labels from around the world in one of Hua Hin’s most recognisable settings.

The festival was officially announced during a press conference held on 15 October at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course. Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri presided over the event on behalf of the Mayor of Hua Hin City Municipality. He was joined by Deputy Mayor Bussaba Choksuchart, the Mayor’s Secretary Nontara Kamonpramot, Municipal Clerk Jirawat Phramanee, and Kittipong Siriphetkasem, President of the Hua Hin–Cha-am Tourism Business Association, along with other guests from the public and private sectors.

Celebration of wine, music and good company

The Grassy Hua Hin Wine Festival 2025 will feature wine tastings, live performances, and a relaxed outdoor atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy smooth jazz from Koh Mr. Saxman, rock and blues from Freebirds, and acoustic guitar by Cheepchanok Sriyamart. More than ten local food vendors will be on-site, offering a range of dishes to pair with the evening’s wines.

Entry to the event is free of charge, but guests looking to make the most of the evening can purchase special wine-tasting packages. The Wine Lover Package (2,000 THB per person) includes a festival wine glass, seven wine-tasting tickets, a 300 THB food coupon, and a lucky draw entry. For non-drinkers, the Don’t Drink Wine Package (1,000 THB per person) includes a food coupon and a lucky draw ticket.

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring picnic chairs or rugs to make the most of the open-air setting at Thailand’s oldest golf course.

A growing event for Hua Hin’s tourism calendar

Organised with the support of Hua Hin City Municipality and the Hua Hin–Cha-am Tourism Business Association, the Grassy Hua Hin Wine Festival has become a popular fixture in the city’s annual calendar, appealing to both residents and visitors.

The organisers say the event aims to showcase Hua Hin’s appeal as a destination for food, wine, and lifestyle experiences, complementing the city’s reputation for golf, beaches, and cultural tourism.

For more information and updates, visit the festival’s official Facebook page: @Grassy HuaHin Wine Festival