HarborLand Bluport Hua Hin opens to the public

Share this

HarborLand Bluport Hua Hin opens as new family attraction

Hua Hin has welcomed a new family attraction with the opening of HarborLand Bluport Hua Hin on the second floor of Bluport Hua Hin shopping mall. The world-class indoor playground spans more than 3,500 square metres and has been designed to offer a safe, engaging space for children aged five months to 15 years.

HarborLand Bluport Hua Hin features five core play zones — Little Ville, Toys Land, Harbor Town, Kids Island and Junior Jungle — each created to match the needs and abilities of different age groups. The site also introduces several new activities making their first appearance in Hua Hin.

Highlights at HarborLand Bluport Hua Hin

Let’s Sail Slope Slide : A drop slide that shifts from 60 degrees to 30 degrees for two sliding experiences in one.

: A drop slide that shifts from 60 degrees to 30 degrees for two sliding experiences in one. Glow-in-the-Dark Super Soccer : An interactive football zone where players kick balls at illuminated targets to score points.

: An interactive football zone where players kick balls at illuminated targets to score points. Glow-in-the-Dark Zip Line : A fun zipline experience inside a glowing room.

: A fun zipline experience inside a glowing room. Glow-in-the-Dark Sport Arena : An immersive, interactive sports arena featuring glow-in-the-dark elements.

: An immersive, interactive sports arena featuring glow-in-the-dark elements. Tumbler : A hamster-wheel-style activity.

: A hamster-wheel-style activity. Harbor Town : A simulated mini city designed for role-play, with more than 15 activities. New roles include a Fire Station, Operating Room and Construction Site.

: A simulated mini city designed for role-play, with more than 15 activities. New roles include a Fire Station, Operating Room and Construction Site. Dragon Slide: An adventurous slide that takes children through the belly of a giant inflatable dragon.

HarborLand has opened under the theme “Fantasy Village”, aimed at encouraging creativity and movement through imaginative play. The grand opening ceremony brought together senior figures from both the public and private sectors.

Those attending included former Deputy Prime Minister Suwat Liptapanlop; Prakarn Nokhong, managing director of HarborLand Group; Lertnaree Sumpong, assistant managing director of HarborLand Group; Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Sitthichai Sawaedsan; Hua Hin district chief Prasoot Hombuntheng; Deputy Mayor Bussaba Choksuchart; and Bluport Hua Hin managing director Wajee Klomkliang.

Guests toured the new playground, viewed the play zones and took part in children’s activities arranged specially for the launch.