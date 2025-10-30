Hawksbill turtle hatchlings mark healthy Gulf of Thailand at Koh Talu

Share this

The final Hawksbill turtle nest of the year has successfully hatched on Koh Talu, marking the end of the nesting season and signalling continued recovery of the Gulf of Thailand’s marine ecosystem under a royal conservation initiative.

At 2:10 p.m. on 29 October, officials from Ao Siam National Park’s preparatory office and the Siam Marine Resources Rehabilitation Foundation observed the hatching of the 25th and last nest of the season on Koh Talu Beach in Bang Saphan Noi District.

According to Mr. Ekrit Duangmala, head of Ao Siam National Park, the nest was laid on 28 August 2025 by a mother Hawksbill turtle and contained 110 eggs. After around two months of incubation, 20 hatchlings successfully emerged — an 18 percent survival rate. Of the remaining eggs, 79 were spoiled, seven hatchlings died during birth, and four were unfertilised.

Final nest of the season hatches at Koh Talu

The 20 surviving hatchlings have been transferred to a nursery for care and strengthening before their release back into the sea. Meanwhile, park rangers continue round-the-clock patrols to protect nesting sites from human disturbance and predators.

Mr. Ekrit noted that the successful hatching represents ongoing progress under the Thai Coral Reef Conservation and Marine Life Foundation’s projects, which were established in accordance with the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The Princess has long been dedicated to restoring Thailand’s marine environments, focusing on coral reefs, sea life, and endangered species to ensure ecological sustainability for future generations.

The latest hatchings at Koh Talu serve as an encouraging indicator that the Gulf of Thailand’s marine habitats remain healthy and resilient. The island continues to play a vital role as a nesting ground for sea turtles and a centre for marine research and conservation in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.