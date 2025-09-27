Homeless shelters in Hua Hin inspected at railway underpass

Share this

Inspection of homeless shelters conducted in Hua Hin

Local authorities carried out an inspection of homeless shelters under the railway underpass near the Wat Klaikangwon community on 26 September following complaints from residents about the area being used as an informal settlement.

Deputy Mayor Phailin Kongphan led the inspection team on behalf of the Mayor of Hua Hin City Municipality. She was joined by Siam Sombatthong, Head of the Municipal Clerk’s Office; Thanathat Chaikhaw, Director of the Public Health and Environment Division; and Euangporn Khanama, Head of the Community Development Department, who is also acting Director of the Social Welfare Division. Officials from the Public Health and Environment Division, the Social Welfare Division, and the Municipal Peacekeeping Unit also took part.

The inspection was supported by district officials led by Kittichai Srithongchuay, Hua Hin District Chief Officer, along with officers from Hua Hin Police Station, representatives of Hua Hin Railway, and the Wat Klaikangwon community leader.

Decision made to clear underpass and prevent future occupation

The review followed reports that homeless groups had been occupying the underpass, bringing in materials and waste to create makeshift shelters. Residents raised concerns about the unsightly and disorderly conditions caused by the occupation.

After discussions between the parties, it was agreed that the State Railway of Thailand, as the landowner, would issue a notice requiring the group to vacate the site within five days.

The railway authority also committed to working with Hua Hin City Municipality to remove rubbish and other belongings from the area. To prevent further use of the underpass as a shelter, the authority said it would install an iron gate to block access.