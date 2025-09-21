Hua Hin authorities address homelessness, begging and child vendors

Share this

Hua Hin launches campaign to tackle homelessness, begging and child street vendors

Hua Hin authorities have launched a campaign to address issues of homelessness, begging, and children selling flowers in the city.

On 19 September, Hua Hin City Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul presided over the launch of the operation, which involved multiple agencies. Deputy Mayor Phailin Kongphan, members of the municipal executive team, council members, and officials from the Social Welfare Division and municipal peacekeeping officers took part. They were joined by representatives from the Child Protection Centre, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Hua Hin District Office, and Hua Hin Police Station.

Operation details

The campaign is focused on enforcing three key laws: the Begging Control Act B.E. 2559 (2016), the Homeless Protection Act B.E. 2557 (2014), and the Child Protection Act B.E. 2556 (2013). Authorities said the initiative also aims to raise public awareness and provide clear channels for reporting cases of begging, homelessness, and child labour within the municipal area.

The operation included a survey of the Hua Hin Night Market and several nearby roads following complaints from residents and tourists. Officials encountered individuals showing signs of psychiatric illness and others living in public spaces along the roadside. Background checks and initial screenings were carried out, with staff informing people of their legal rights and offering advice, consultation, and immediate support.

Public cooperation encouraged

Authorities reminded the public that if they encounter homeless people or beggars, they can notify municipal peacekeeping officers (Tesakit) or report cases directly to the Social Assistance Centre under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security via the 1300 hotline.