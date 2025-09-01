Hua Hin–Cha-am MICE hub plans take shape

Share this

Hua Hin–Cha-am moves closer to becoming Thailand’s next MICE hub

Plans to transform Hua Hin and Cha-am into one of Thailand’s leading destinations for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) are gathering momentum following the third strategic planning meeting held in Cha-am.

Officials and industry stakeholders from Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan discussed proposals to position the area as a premier MICE City Cluster, with strategies focusing on infrastructure upgrades, workforce development, marketing initiatives and the creation of tailored event packages.

On 1 September 2025, at 1:30 p.m., at the So Ballroom, SO Sofitel Hua Hin, Cha-am, Phetchaburi, Mr Sitthichai Sawat-saen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, attended the third meeting to present and finalise the strategic development plan for transforming the Hua Hin–Cha-am area into a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) City Cluster. The session was joined by Mrs Wanphen Mangsri, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi; Dr Suratsanun Thongmee, Director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) Central Office; Dr Apichai Somboonpakorn, project advisor; representatives from government agencies; the Lower Central Region 2 Chamber of Commerce; tourism industry associations; related networks; and venue and accommodation operators from both Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, with additional participants joining online via Zoom.

Plans to position Hua Hin–Cha-am as a leading MICE destination

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organisation) is spearheading the plan to develop the Hua Hin–Cha-am area as a MICE City Cluster. Previous sessions focused on identifying goals and drafting development strategies. This third meeting aimed to present analysis results, including target groups, strategic positioning, and high-potential activities, while outlining the draft strategic plan to elevate the area as one of Thailand’s key MICE hubs.

The session also encouraged feedback on integration mechanisms to ensure coordinated efforts between the two provinces to drive the plan into practical, actionable outcomes. Key focuses include marketing activities to build recognition of the area as a high-quality MICE destination.

Key recommendations for advancing the Hua Hin–Cha-am MICE City Cluster included:

Establishing a dedicated committee or lead group to drive the MICE industry.

Developing clear action plans and projects to promote MICE growth.

Creating a central sales team to support the promotion of MICE activities in the area.

Implementing consistent marketing and publicity campaigns to position Hua Hin–Cha-am as a leading MICE destination, including:

Analysing target markets for tailored strategies.

Building a strong MICE-focused image for the area.

Developing event packages suited to target group needs.

Creating high-quality promotional media, including photos and videos.

Collecting and analysing data related to readiness and capacity.

Expanding online marketing channels through websites and digital platforms.

Hosting marketing events to increase brand recognition.

Additional recommendations covered: