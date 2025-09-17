Hua Hin health festival promotes public wellbeing

Share this

Hua Hin City Municipality holds ‘Hua Hin Creates Happiness’ festival to promote public health

Hua Hin City Municipality hosted the “Hua Hin Creates Happiness – Healthy Hua Hin People” festival on Wednesday, bringing together health providers, community organisations and residents to highlight the importance of health and environmental care.

The event took place at The Kaset Hotel in Hua Hin and was opened by Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, who was joined by Deputy Mayors Phailin Kongphan and Bussaba Choksuchat, Municipal Clerk Jeerawat Phramanee, and representatives from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, Anantarak Nursing School, the Hua Hin Lions Club, local community enterprises and municipal health divisions. Nearly 300 people attended, including delegates from 42 community committees.

Exhibitions and booths at the festival offered information and services on health care, nutrition, disease prevention, first aid, massage for health, and environmental management. Activities were led by Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, Hua Hin’s volunteer environmental protection network, Anoma Health Massage Group, and the Public Health and Environment Division of Hua Hin City Municipality.

Mayor Nopporn said the initiative was made possible through funding approved by the Budget Bureau for the 2025 fiscal year, under a strategic plan to strengthen local administrative organisations in line with royal initiatives on public health. Hua Hin City Municipality has been authorised to implement two key projects: the Mobile Health Check-up Project under Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Walailak, and the Model Community Development Project on health promotion and urban environmental health.

The projects, carried out with the support of municipal departments and community networks, aim to screen and assess residents’ health risks, raise awareness of preventive health care, and promote better environmental hygiene in Hua Hin.