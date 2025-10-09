Hua Hin Loy Krathong 2025 plans under way

Share this

Preparations for Hua Hin Loy Krathong 2025 are under way after Deputy Mayor Bussaba Choksuchart chaired a planning meeting on 9 October 2025, assigned by the Mayor of Hua Hin City. The session, held in the Chomsinth Room at the Hua Hin City Municipality Office, was attended by Cheep Suksi, President of the Municipal Council, Pitchaya Bunlue, Director of the Education Division, and other officials.

The meeting focused on coordinating operations, safety, traffic management and public services to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly and creates a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors. Officials said a follow-up meeting will be held to monitor progress and finalise details.

Hua Hin Loy Krathong 2025: schedule and venues

4 November 2025

Krathong-making contest at Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall.

5 November 2025

Noppamas Queen Contest.

Loy Krathong activities on the beachfront.

Student performances on Naresdamri Road (at the location of the former Mee Karuna shop).

Retro-style Ram Wong dance and additional Loy Krathong activities at Hua Don Beach.

Loy Krathong, marked nationwide on the night of the full moon in the 12th lunar month, sees people float krathongs—decorative banana-leaf vessels often carrying candles, incense and flowers—on bodies of water as an expression of thanks and a symbolic gesture for good fortune.

The city said further announcements about Hua Hin Loy Krathong 2025 will be issued in the coming weeks.