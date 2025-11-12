Hua Hin moves to boost tap water supply, addresses concerns over cloudy water

Share this

Hua Hin tap water supply expansion aims to improve quality and reliability

Hua Hin City Municipality is working with the Royal Irrigation Department to increase the city’s tap water supply and reassure residents following recent reports of cloudy water.

On 11 November, Deputy Mayor Sanphop Uengratsamee met with irrigation engineer Narit Wankaew and officials from the Royal Irrigation Department to discuss using land owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to install a new water pipeline beneath the railway line between Huai Sai Tai Station in Cha-am and Hua Hin. The meeting took place at Hua Hin City Municipality Office in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

According to Mr Sanphop, the Royal Irrigation Office 14 has completed construction of a water transmission pipeline under the railway to support increased water production. The project will soon be handed over to the Phetchaburi Water Delivery and Maintenance Project, which will manage the system. The SRT has already reviewed and approved the land lease for the pipeline route and sent documents outlining the terms and conditions for its use.

Hua Hin City Municipality has been tasked with coordinating the preparation of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Royal Irrigation Department and Phetchaburi Water Delivery and Maintenance Project. The MOU will formalise the municipality’s use of the water for public supply and outline the rental fees for the railway land used in the project.

Addressing recent public concerns about cloudy tap water, the deputy mayor said the problem stemmed from unusually turbid raw water flowing from the Phetchaburi Dam. When the water reached the city’s sedimentation tanks, the normal amount of coagulant used to separate impurities proved insufficient to clarify the water before distribution. The Waterworks Division has since been instructed to increase the amount of coagulant, which has already led to noticeable improvements in water clarity.

Mr Sanphop emphasised that Hua Hin City Municipality continues to monitor water quality closely to ensure residents have access to clean and safe tap water.