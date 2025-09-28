Hua Hin–Phuket flight route set to launch in early 2026

Share this

Hua Hin Airport is preparing to expand its services, with a new Hua Hin–Phuket flight route expected to launch in early 2026. The route will complement existing domestic flights and provide an additional link for both international visitors and local residents.

Airport Director Rattaphon Charoenphon confirmed that the runway is being extended by 60 metres as part of a 298-million-baht project. The works, which began on 1 May 2025 and will run for 480 days, also require the closure of the Phetkasem Road entrance to the airport until 23 August 2026.

Drivers heading into Hua Hin are advised to use the route from kilometre marker 208+500 near Palm Hills to kilometre marker 201+500 at Hua Hin Soi 2. Those travelling north towards Bangkok or south to other provinces can use Bypass Road 37 or the detour via Hua Hin Soi 2. At present, the southbound lane at the tunnel remains closed.

Beyond the runway extension, major infrastructure projects are also under way. These include widening the vehicle tunnel by 41.5 metres and expanding the railway tunnel by 38.5 metres. Runway safety areas are also being improved to meet standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. Officials say these upgrades are essential to support future international operations at Hua Hin Airport.

New domestic routes and services

At present, the airport serves mainly domestic flights. AirAsia continues to operate its Hua Hin–Chiang Mai service, and officials have confirmed that a Hua Hin–Phuket route is expected to begin in early 2026. The new route is seen as an important step in improving connectivity and attracting more visitors to Hua Hin.

Charter carrier Easy Air is also preparing to offer services using an eight-seat aircraft, adding variety to the airport’s schedule and helping to boost Hua Hin’s position as a convenient travel hub. Airport authorities believe these developments will strengthen the region’s appeal for both tourists and residents.

The introduction of the Hua Hin–Phuket route, in particular, is expected to be well received by travellers who currently face lengthy journeys by road. A direct flight will make it easier for tourists to combine Hua Hin with Phuket in a single trip, while also providing greater travel convenience for residents.

Passenger facilities and local business involvement

Improvements are not limited to the runway and tunnels. The airport terminal is also being upgraded to provide more comfort and convenience for passengers. Initial changes include the addition of vending machines and a coffee shop, while plans for a canteen-style restaurant and local product stalls are being considered if flight frequency increases.

One of Hua Hin’s well-known local businesses, Supma coffee shop, has won the bid to open a café inside the terminal. Owner Nicharee Supma said that while the income from the airport outlet may not be very high, the opportunity to serve passengers and contribute to the airport’s atmosphere is valuable.

A step towards international readiness

The redevelopment of Hua Hin Airport has been discussed for several years, with authorities highlighting its potential to handle international flights. At present, the airport operates only domestic routes, but the completion of the runway extension and associated works will bring the facility closer to international standards.

The introduction of the Hua Hin–Phuket route is widely seen as a significant step in broadening domestic connectivity and strengthening Hua Hin’s tourism industry.