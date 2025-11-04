Hua Hin police stop online scam posing as influencer

Share this

Fake page impersonates influencer to scam Hua Hin man; police stop second con in time

Hua Hin police successfully intervened to stop a local motorcycle garage owner from losing nearly 20,000 baht in an elaborate online scam involving fake Facebook pages impersonating a famous influencer and bogus cyber police officers.

Pol. Col. Kampanat Na Wichai, Superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station, said officers acted quickly after receiving a report from the victim, identified only as Mr Anukool, a local business owner. He had first been targeted by a Facebook page posing as a well-known spiritual influencer, which falsely claimed he had won a 10,000-baht prize. The page instructed him to follow specific steps, eventually leading him to transfer money via PromptPay to an account under the name Ms Sassana on 28 October.

Days later, on 2 November, the victim was approached by another page called “DR disaster recovery,” claiming to represent officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB). The scammers told him they could help recover his earlier losses, convincing him to transfer 19,872 baht to a separate account in the name of Ms Thanyamon.

Pol. Col. Kampanat said that senior police officials, including Pol. Lt. Gen. Phisit Tanprasert, Commissioner of Region 7 Police; Pol. Maj. Gen. Chomchawin Purathananon, Deputy Commissioner of Region 7; and Pol. Maj. Gen. Athorn Chinthong, Commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, were alerted by the Royal Thai Police War Room. They instructed Hua Hin Police to act swiftly, as the victim was about to make another transfer to a suspected mule account.

Acting under the direction of Pol. Gen. Kitirat Phanpetch, National Police Chief, officers moved quickly and were able to halt the transaction in time, preventing further financial loss.

Police urge caution over fake Facebook pages

The superintendent added that the victim has since filed a formal complaint and expressed gratitude to Hua Hin Police for their prompt action. Investigators have taken his statement, requested relevant banking records, and are now working to track down those behind the fraudulent accounts.

Authorities are reminding the public to remain vigilant against online scams, particularly those involving impersonation of well-known individuals or officials. Police advise verifying any prize notifications or refund offers directly with the organisation concerned and avoiding money transfers to unknown accounts.