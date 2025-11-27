Hua Hin road improvement project targets problem spots in Ao Hua Don and Soi 126

Share this

Hua Hin road improvement work was in focus on Thursday as Hua Hin City Municipality officials carried out site visits to Soi Ao Hua Don 6 and Soi Hua Hin 126 to review completed upgrades and plan further measures to address flooding.

On 27 November 2025, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, joined by the Deputy Mayors, the Mayor’s Secretary, the President and members of the Municipal Council, the Director of the Engineering Office and relevant officials, inspected Soi Ao Hua Don 6 to follow up on a recently completed road improvement project.

The work on Soi Ao Hua Don 6 involved resurfacing the road with a 0.05-metre asphalt concrete overlay, covering an area of no less than 675 square metres. The project also included repairs to 22 reinforced concrete manholes and the repainting of traffic lines and symbols. Municipal officials said the completed works will help improve safety and ease travel for residents and businesses using the route.

The delegation then moved to Soi Hua Hin 126, at the first right-hand junction, following complaints from local residents about repeated flooding.

During the inspection, officials found that the road sits at a low level, causing water to overflow from manhole covers and disrupting the drainage system during periods of heavy rain. The problem has led to standing water on the road and inconvenience for people living nearby.

After reviewing conditions on site, the Mayor instructed the Engineering Office to carry out a survey of the road level and prepare a plan to raise the road surface where possible, with the aim of preventing future flooding. In sections where raising the road is not feasible, the municipality will install a water-pumping station to help drain excess water more quickly during downpours.

Hua Hin City Municipality will also invite local residents to a meeting to explain the proposed construction plan, gather feedback and ensure community participation in improving the area.