Hua Hin Soi 106 railway crossing underpass ruled out

Share this

Local residents in the Nong Kae community of Hua Hin are calling for safer and more convenient ways to cross the railway at Soi 106 after officials confirmed an underpass cannot be built at the site.

On 5 September, the Mayor of Hua Hin City Municipality assigned Natthawan Mitdee, the mayor’s secretary, along with City Council President Cheep Suksri, council member Sorayut Premkamolnet, the Director of the Engineering Office, and relevant officials to meet with representatives from the State Railway of Thailand, the head of the Nong Kae community, and local residents. The discussion focused on whether an underpass at the Soi 106 crossing could be constructed to ease movement across the railway line.

Residents seek safer way to cross railway

After a site inspection and consultation, it was concluded that building an underpass is not feasible. Officials said the location lacks sufficient space and is complicated by an irrigation canal that already runs beneath the railway.

While an overpass had previously been considered, that option was also ruled out. The meeting therefore ended with agreement to study alternative solutions that could provide residents with a safe and practical way to cross. Any proposals will later be submitted to the State Railway of Thailand for consideration.

Residents of Soi 106 and surrounding areas have long highlighted the challenges of moving between different parts of the community due to the railway line. Local authorities said they will help to find a solution that improves safety and accessibility.