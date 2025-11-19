Hua Hin steps up beach cleaning as monsoon debris piles up

Share this

Hua Hin City Municipality has stepped up beach cleaning after monsoon winds pushed large amounts of debris ashore along the coastline.

Municipal officials said the increased beach cleaning is essential during the northeast monsoon, when stronger winds and rougher seas carry plastic waste, wood scraps, coconuts and natural debris onto the sand. Additional staff from the Public Health and Environment Division have been deployed since Monday to clear affected areas, with teams focusing on heavily used stretches of Hua Hin Beach.

Crews are carrying out regular patrols and clean-up runs during low tide to remove debris as quickly as possible, helping keep the shoreline accessible to residents and visitors. Despite daily efforts, officials noted that the beach may still appear untidy at this time of year due to continuous onshore winds and high waves.

On Tuesday, council member Nonglak Phadungthot joined Public Health and Environment Division director Thanat Chaiykhao, cleaning unit head Thanudet Phoolnoi and municipal officers as teams collected large quantities of waste near Hua Hin Market. Officials said branches, sea plants and a mixture of small and large items had been washed in by the seasonal “kite winds” common in October and November.

The municipality also emphasised the importance of cooperation from government agencies, hotels, businesses and local residents, encouraging groups to continue organising or joining beach clean-ups throughout the monsoon period. These activities, officials said, support long-term tourism by helping maintain one of Hua Hin’s most visited areas.

While the debris is not considered hazardous, red flags remain in place along parts of the beach. Tourists are asked to avoid swimming due to strong waves and wind during the monsoon season.

The municipality said combined efforts will remain important in the coming weeks, as strong winds are expected to continue pushing debris ashore. Regular cleaning will continue as conditions allow.