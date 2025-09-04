Hua Hin wins ASEAN Sustainable City Award for clean air

Share this

Hua Hin has been recognised at the ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities Awards, receiving a certificate of recognition in the Clean Air category.

On 3 September, Deputy Mayor Atichart Chaisri led a delegation from Hua Hin City Municipality to the ceremony in Langkawi, Malaysia. The event, hosted by Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, was part of the 6th ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities (ESC) Award and the 5th Certificates of Recognition Ceremony.

Hua Hin recognised for clean air efforts

The award acknowledges Hua Hin’s efforts in environmental management and air quality improvement. It follows the selection of Hua Hin by the Department of Climate Change and Environment to represent Thailand in the Clean Air category at the 23rd Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Environmentally Sustainable Cities.

Other Thai municipalities were also recognised. Thung Song Municipality in Nakhon Si Thammarat received an award in the Green Land and Biodiversity category, while Pak Kret Municipality in Nonthaburi was nominated for a recognition-based award.

During the two-day meeting, representatives from across ASEAN presented examples of good practice in environmental management and community participation. The conference highlighted member states’ commitment to sustainable urban development and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities (ESC) Award was established in 2008 to recognise and encourage cities across Southeast Asia that are leading the way in sustainable urban development. Presented every three years, the award highlights cities that excel in areas such as clean air, clean water, clean land, biodiversity, green spaces and circular economy practices. Alongside the ESC Award, ASEAN also issues Certificates of Recognition (COR) on a competitive basis, acknowledging specific initiatives or achievements that demonstrate best practice in environmental management.

The most recent ceremony, the 6th ESC Award and 5th COR Ceremony, took place in Langkawi, Malaysia, on 3 September 2025. At this event, ten ASEAN cities received the ESC Award, while 19 others earned Certificates of Recognition for outstanding efforts in areas including clean air, biodiversity, and green spaces.

The awards are said to not only showcase effective local approaches to sustainability but also strengthen collaboration among ASEAN member states, reflecting the region’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and wider environmental strategies.