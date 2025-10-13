Hundreds perform candle dance in remembrance of King Rama IX in Hua Hin

Share this

Candle dance held in Hua Hin on King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Day

Hundreds of people took part in a candle dance ceremony in front of Klai Kangwon Palace on Monday evening to commemorate King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on the ninth anniversary of his passing.

At 5 p.m. on 13 October 2025, Hua Hin District Chief Prasoot Hombanthoeng and Hua Hin City Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul led a procession of over 1,000 people dressed in yellow for the event titled “Walk with Heart to the Father’s Home.” Participants carried the Thai national flag and portraits of the late monarch as they walked 1.5 kilometres from the Hua Hin City Municipality Office to Klai Kangwon Palace — often referred to as “the Father’s Home” — to honour His Majesty’s legacy and lifelong devotion to the Thai people.

Hundreds gather in front of Klai Kangwon Palace to pay tribute

At 6 p.m., the Hua Hin District Chief presided over a memorial ceremony held in front of the palace. Representatives from government agencies, local administrative organisations, the private sector, and community groups gathered to express gratitude for King Bhumibol’s enduring compassion and contributions to the nation.

The highlight of the evening was a candle dance performed by around 200 volunteers, both youth and adults, dressed in yellow Thai Chitralada-style attire. The dancers gracefully performed to the song “Nattaleela Derm Pan Tee Ying Yai Nom Duang Jai Thawai Pho” (“The Great Dance Offering Hearts to the Father”), a symbolic gesture of loyalty and remembrance.

The ceremony concluded with participants lighting candles in unison, standing in silence for 89 seconds — signifying the late King’s age — and singing Sansoen Phra Barami (the Royal Anthem), Rak Kan Wai Thoet (“Let’s Love Each Other”), Tonmai Khong Pho (“Father’s Tree”), and Rak Pho Mai Mi Wan Pho Phiang (“Love for Father Never Ends”).

The songs echoed across the area, reflecting the deep affection and respect that continues to unite the Thai people in memory of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.