Khao Lom Muak climb adds more December dates

Multiple opportunities to climb Khao Lom Muak in December

More dates have been confirmed for those looking to climb Khao Lom Muak in December, giving hikers another opportunity to visit one of the area’s most popular viewpoints. The peak will be open on 5–7 December, 9–10 December and again on 31 December 2025. The 9–10 December opening follows the Navy Day ceremony at Wing 5 on 8 December.

Khao Lom Muak is known for its panoramic views over Ao Manao and typically opens only on long weekends or national holidays, meaning these dates are among the final chances to make the climb this year. The summit reaches 902 feet, and hikers must tackle 496 steps before reaching its rope-assisted sections near the top. Personnel from Wing 5 supervise the trail and are positioned along the route to support visitors.

Registration takes place on-site only between 06.00 and 09.00 hrs. There is no advance booking, and entry is free, though hikers must present an ID card in exchange for a ticket. Those travelling from central Hua Hin can expect a journey of about 1.5 hours.

Officials advise climbers to assess their physical readiness, particularly for the steeper rope-assisted sections. The activity may be suspended in the event of heavy rain.

Guidelines for climbing Khao Lom Muak

• Registration is available from 06.00–09.00 hrs only

• No advance reservations

• Entry is free

• Bring an ID card for ticket exchange

• The activity may be cancelled due to heavy rain

• Location: Chao Pho Khao Lom Muak Shrine, Wing 5

• Must register within the specified time; late arrivals are not accepted

• No limit on the number of climbs per person

• Open to Thais and foreigners

• Soldiers stationed throughout the route provide assistance

• Drinking water is permitted

• Rope-assisted sections require suitable fitness levels

Tips for hikers

• Rest well before attempting the climb

• Avoid beginning the hike immediately after a long drive

• Inform staff of any medical conditions

• Take breaks as needed

• A certificate of completion is available; inform staff before starting

Regulations

• Gloves must be worn

• Only sneakers or hiking shoes allowed

• Sandals and flip-flops are not permitted

• Drones are prohibited

• Photography near the airport area is strictly forbidden

• Littering is not allowed