Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park honoured with Thailand Tourism Award

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park in Cha Am has received national recognition after being awarded the Thailand Tourism Outstanding Award in the Natural Attraction category at the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards 2025.

Mr. Phattanaphan Chueachan, Head of Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, accepted the award from Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi during a ceremony held on 27 September at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel, Bangkok.

Ms. Duangjai Khumsa-ard, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office, was also present to congratulate the park. The recognition highlights the park’s natural beauty and role as a significant attraction in Cha-am District.

Thailand Tourism Awards background

The Thailand Tourism Awards, organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports through the TAT since 1996, recognise tourism operators that maintain high standards of quality and service. Recipients are presented with the Kinnaree trophy, a symbol of sustainable tourism and excellence.

This year’s awards ceremony formed part of the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” campaign. A total of 151 awards were presented across five categories: Attractions, Tourist Accommodation, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tour Programs, and Organisations Supporting Sustainable Tourism.

Awards included six Hall of Fame honours, 17 Thailand Tourism Excellence Awards, 59 Thailand Tourism Outstanding Awards, and 69 Thailand Tourism Sustainability Awards — a new category recognising strong environmental and social responsibility.

The award for Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park reinforces its importance as a well-managed natural destination, while also supporting Thailand’s commitment to balancing tourism development with environmental conservation.