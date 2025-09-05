Khao Nangphanthurat Forest Park wins tourism award

Share this

Khao Nangphanthurat Forest Park in Cha-am has been recognised at the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards 2025, winning an Outstanding Award in the Nature & Park category.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the awards highlight destinations that demonstrate quality, standards and sustainability in tourism. Park officials said the recognition reflects both the area’s natural features and cultural significance, and credited the achievement to cooperation among local stakeholders and ongoing support from visitors.

The forest park, located about a 30-minute drive from Hua Hin, is known for its well-maintained green space, limestone cliffs and accessible nature trails. It offers two main hiking routes: a short 150-metre climb up concrete steps to the Phanthurat Mirror viewpoint, and a longer 3.5-kilometre loop with several viewpoints and opportunities for birdwatching.

Facilities at the park include a visitor centre, coffee shop, plant nursery and an area for camping with prior arrangement. Outside the entrance, a 10-kilometre cycle and running track circles the park’s perimeter. Entry is free of charge, and the site is open daily from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Beyond its natural appeal, Khao Nangphanthurat is rooted in Thai folklore. Its name comes from the literary tale “Sangthong,” in which the giantess Phanthurat adopted Phra Sang as her son. According to legend, her remains were laid to rest on the site of the current park.