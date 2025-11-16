KIHA 183 excursion train welcomed on Hua Hin–Pran Buri route

Share this

Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap office gives warm welcome to KIHA 183 tourists on Hua Hin–Pran Buri route

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan office staff welcomed a large group of travellers arriving in Hua Hin on the KIHA 183 excursion train on Saturday, marking the start of a two-day rail tourism programme along the Hua Hin–Pran Buri route.

The KIHA 183 group, made up of 202 tourists, began their journey on 15 November at Hua Hin Railway Station’s new building. They were greeted by Itsada Saowaros, Director of the TAT Prachuap Office, along with Deputy Director Worrakarn Thawon, Provincial Tourism Industry Council President Somchai Krajajerm, and Acting Station Master Satawat Sathuaphap. The visit coincides with the long-weekend holiday and includes stops at several attractions across Hua Hin and Pran Buri.

The KIHA 183 programme, developed by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in cooperation with the TAT Prachuap Office and local tourism partners, is aimed at promoting rail-based tourism and supporting community-level economies. Officials say the initiative is designed to generate income for small businesses, encourage domestic travel, and strengthen local tourism networks.

For November and December, the programme features two overnight trips to Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. The first focuses on the Hua Hin–Pran Buri route under the theme “Relax by the Water, Explore Hua Hin–Pran Buri.” The second, scheduled for 13–14 December, will highlight Prachuap town and nearby communities under the theme “Joyful Journeys Through Local Communities, Discover the Charms of Prachuap.”

Each package is priced at 4,099 baht and includes travel, activities and local experiences curated to align with the TAT Prachuap Office’s 2026 “Your Gateway to Wellness” marketing plan, which aims to position the province as a destination for balanced lifestyles and restorative travel. Bookings for the December KIHA 183 trip are still available at railway stations nationwide.