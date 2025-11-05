Large OTOP handicrafts fair arrives in Hua Hin 7–13 Nov

Share this

OTOP festival Hua Hin brings Thai crafts to the city 7–13 November

A major Thai arts and handicrafts festival will take place in Hua Hin from 7 to 13 November, with the Department of Community Development inviting residents to support local craftsmanship and community enterprises.

The event, titled “OTOP Bringing Happiness to Communities – Heritage & Innovation: Wisdom of the Past, Innovation of the Future,” will feature selected One Tambon One Product (OTOP) goods from all 77 provinces.

The OTOP festival in Hua Hin aims to promote Thai arts, textiles, handicrafts and food products while helping to sustain income for community producers. The Department of Community Development, part of the Ministry of Interior, has said the event is part of ongoing efforts to preserve traditional skills and encourage innovation among artisans.

Visitors will be able to browse a wide range of handmade products under air-conditioned dome tents set up at the 25-rai activity area behind Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall. Items for sale will include woven fabrics, silverwork, herbal products, hand-carved wood, traditional snacks and regional foods. Many of the sellers will be present to explain how their products are made, offering insight into local techniques and craftsmanship.

The event is open daily from 10:00 to 21:00 and admission is free.

According to the organisers, showcasing high-quality, locally made products not only helps support livelihoods but also encourages younger generations to value cultural heritage. The festival will also highlight how communities are combining traditional knowledge with modern design and production methods.

The One Tambon One Product initiative was introduced to encourage communities to develop unique goods reflecting local identity and to bring them to broader markets. Events like this provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to purchase directly from producers.

Event Details

OTOP Bringing Happiness to Communities – Heritage & Innovation

Dates: 7–13 November 2025

Venue: 25-rai activity area behind Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall

Time: 10:00–21:00

Admission: Free

Organiser: Department of Community Development, Ministry of Interior