Level crossing safety in Hua Hin discussed at city meeting

Meeting held about level crossing safety in Hua Hin

Hua Hin City Municipality held a meeting on 10 September to discuss measures to improve level crossing safety at railway intersections across the city.

Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul chaired the meeting at the municipal office, which was attended by senior officials including the municipal clerk, the directors of the Engineering and Finance departments, and representatives from the Legal Affairs Division.

The discussions followed Hua Hin City Municipality’s request to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to maintain and expand seven level crossings within the city. Officials reviewed ways to raise safety standards and the financial requirements for the upgrades.

Under the agreement, four crossings — at Hua Hin Soi 70, 88, 94, and 102 — will continue to operate with traffic signs only, with maintenance to be carried out by the municipality. At the remaining three crossings — Hua Hin Soi 2, 91, and 97 — railway barriers will be installed. The work will proceed under a memorandum of agreement between the municipality and the SRT.

Authorities said the measures are intended to make road and rail travel safer and more convenient for residents and tourists