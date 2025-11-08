Major OTOP festival on in Hua Hin until 13 Nov

Share this

The OTOP festival Hua Hin is under way and will run until 13 November at the 25-rai event space behind Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall. Held in a large air-conditioned tent, the “OTOP Bringing Happiness to Communities – Heritage & Innovation” event brings together community-made products and Thai food from all 77 provinces.

Organised under the theme “Heritage & Innovation: The Legacy of Local Wisdom and Innovation for the Future,” the fair showcases 1–5 star OTOP products and highlights how sales revenue circulates back into local economies. Exhibitors include makers of textiles, jewellery, handicrafts and household goods, alongside stalls serving easy Thai dishes and snacks.

The Community Development Department says the event is part of ongoing work to raise product standards and expand marketing channels so that OTOP goods reach wider domestic and international audiences. Demonstrations during the week cover the development of local craftsmanship and give visitors a chance to meet producers.

Hands-on workshops are scheduled throughout the fair. Activities include making lightweight clay handicrafts; screen-printing personalised handkerchiefs featuring the “Good Things of Prachuap” identity; crafting multi-purpose brooms; creating scented herbal balms and handmade soaps; and weaving multi-purpose rugs. There are also sessions using seaside morning glory as a herbal ingredient for balms.

Practical information for visitors: the OTOP festival Hua Hin is open daily from 10.00 to 21.00 through 13 November. Entry is free. Parking is available at Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall and surrounding areas.

What to expect at the OTOP festival

• Displays and sales of OTOP products from 77 provinces

• Craft demonstrations and maker meet-ups

• Workshops for families and visitors of all ages

• Food stalls serving regional Thai dishes and desserts