Major road works begin at Hua Hin airport tunnel

Major road works have started around Hua Hin Airport as part of a year-long upgrade to prepare the airport for international operations.

The project, which began on 31 August and is scheduled to run until 23 August 2026, includes expanding the vehicle and railway tunnels and improving runway safety areas to meet Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) standards.

The construction will see the vehicle tunnel expanded by up to 41.5 metres and the railway tunnel by up to 38.5 metres. Runway safety areas will also be upgraded to enhance the airport’s ability to handle international flights. Motorists travelling towards Hua Hin are advised to use the detour from Km 208+500 near Palm Hills to Km 201+500 at Hua Hin Soi 2. Those heading towards Bangkok or southern provinces are advised to take Bypass Road 37 or the detour via Hua Hin Soi 2.

Airport development and passenger trends

The upgrades are seen as a key step in positioning Hua Hin Airport as an international hub to support tourism and boost the local economy. AirAsia currently operates domestic flights to Chiang Mai, but previous international routes, including to Kuala Lumpur, have been suspended. In 2019, the airport handled over 80,000 passengers, but traffic has since dropped to around 27,000 in the first half of this year.

Recent developments, including the formation of a 25-member committee chaired by Sarawut Lim-arunrak, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organisation, are aimed at revitalising the airport. The committee includes representatives from local government, business, and tourism groups, and plans to transform Hua Hin Airport into a “living airport,” with improved services and visitor-focused activities.

Despite infrastructure improvements, some challenges remain. Stakeholders have expressed concerns about traffic congestion and other urban issues that could limit the airport’s long-term potential. However, the runway has already been widened to 45 metres, and inspections by CAAT and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are underway to certify the airport for larger aircraft, including Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s.