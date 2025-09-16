Mayor inspects Khao Takiab road resurfacing project

Share this

Mayor inspects new road surface in Khao Takiab

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul has inspected the resurfacing works on the Nong Kae–Khao Takiab Road, as part of a project to improve road conditions in the area.

The visit on 16 September was joined by senior municipal officials, including the secretary to the mayor, the president of the municipal council, the municipal clerk, the director of the engineering office, council members, and representatives from the contractor.

The works involve levelling the surface with asphalt concrete, applying a new overlay, upgrading manhole covers, and adding road markings and traffic signs. The project is expected to be completed by 22 September.

Road upgrades in Khao Takiab

Mayor Nopporn said the site inspection was to ensure the project is on track and meets municipal standards before final payment is released to the contractor. He added that once finished, the upgraded road will make travel more convenient for residents and visitors.

He also noted that the municipality has already resurfaced all major entry and exit routes to the Khao Takiab community, including the road past the Brahma Shrine and the route leading to Kasetsart University Veterinary Hospital in Hua Hin. Only a few smaller roads remain, which he said would be completed with budget allocations from all four electoral districts.

The resurfacing projects form part of Hua Hin City Municipality’s efforts to improve infrastructure across the city, ensuring smoother and safer journeys for motorists.