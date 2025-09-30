Meeting with business operators in Hua Hin Soi 51 sets new rules

Share this

On 29 September, Hua Hin City Municipality held a meeting with business operators and building owners along Soi Hua Hin 51 to discuss regulations on the use of pavements and public areas.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, was attended by Deputy Mayor Bussaba Choksuchart, Pol. Col. Samer Yusamran, Advisor to the Mayor, and municipal officials including Permanent Secretary Jeerawat Phramanee, along with representatives from relevant agencies. A total of 24 participants joined, including business operators and property owners from the street.

Officials and business operators meet in Soi Hua Hin 51

The discussions followed an earlier inspection on 20 March, when officials from the municipality’s Legal Affairs Division, Public Health and Environment Division, Peacekeeping Division, and Hua Hin Police Station asked restaurants in Soi 51 to remove tables and chairs obstructing sidewalks and road areas. Written warnings were also issued under the Act on the Maintenance of Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country.

During the latest meeting, operators were consulted on regulations and the possibility of designating the area as a relaxation zone under municipal measures. The following agreements were reached:

A pedestrian walkway clearance of 90 centimetres from the edge of the pavement (equal to three tiles) will be maintained, with lines marked.

Tables and chairs may occupy the full pavement area only at night, from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

The area will be formally announced as a designated relaxation zone in accordance with Hua Hin City Municipality regulations.

The municipality said the measures aim to balance the interests of businesses with pedestrian safety and urban order in one of Hua Hin’s busiest areas.