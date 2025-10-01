Officials reveal cause of low water pressure in Hua Hin

Share this

Residents in parts of Hua Hin, including Soi 102, Soi 94 and surrounding neighbourhoods, have been experiencing low water pressure and service disruptions due to damage to a major raw water pipeline, municipal officials confirmed this week.

On 30 September, Deputy Mayor Sanphop Uengrassamee chaired a weekly follow-up meeting with the Waterworks Department at Hua Hin City Municipality. Also present were Sub. Lt. Likhit Nunin, Deputy Municipal Clerk; Ms. Madee Raksa, Director of the Sanitary Engineering Division and Acting Director of the Waterworks Department; Mr. Noppadon Meepravat, Head of the Service and Maintenance Division; and other department staff.

Pipeline damage linked to service disruptions

The meeting reviewed recent water production and maintenance operations.

Officials explained that the problem stems from damage to a 1,000 mm HDPE raw water pipeline, which transports water from the Pran Buri Dam to the Khao Laeng Water Treatment Plant.

The damage occurred along the Rural Highway Tubtai–Pranburi Dam Road, near Ban Nong Phai Intersection.

Areas affected across Hua Hin

As a result, the Khao Laeng plant has been unable to produce enough tap water, leading to low pressure or no water in several areas. Affected locations include Soi 102, Soi 94, the western part of Nong Kae, Khao Phithak, Bon Kai, Chomsin Golf Course, Bo Fai, and stretches along Phetkasem Road.

Officials reported that work is underway to restore production and increase water pressure at the plant, with gradual improvements expected in higher areas of the city. The Deputy Mayor also outlined both urgent and long-term measures to strengthen Hua Hin’s water supply system and reduce inconvenience for residents. The outcomes of the meeting will be forwarded to the Mayor.