Pha Daeng trekking route opens in Kaeng Krachan with stunning views

For travellers who love adventure and are searching for a new destination where nature remains unspoiled in Phetchaburi Province, Pha Daeng trekking in Kaeng Krachan should not be missed. This viewpoint, hidden in Ban Pa Ka Yor, Pa Deng Subdistrict, Kaeng Krachan District, offers breathtaking views of a misty sea of clouds and mountain landscapes.

This newly launched adventure route promises diverse experiences. Visitors trek through dense forest to reach the summit of Pha Daeng and also learn about the simple, warm lifestyle of the Pga K’nyau (Karen) people, who live in harmony with the forests of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Pha Daeng trekking – Kaeng Krachan’s new adventure route

Pha Daeng has quickly gained popularity thanks to its dramatic scenery of endless layers of green mountains. Early in the morning, lucky visitors may witness a sea of white mist covering the valleys, creating the impression of standing above the clouds.

The trail to Pha Daeng is not overly long—taking around 45 minutes to an hour to reach the top—but it does include some steep sections where rope climbing is required. It is best suited to travellers who are physically prepared and properly equipped.

What makes conquering Pha Daeng unique is its eco-friendly and community-based approach. Local guides lead the way—in this case, “Teacher Aom” and her team—ensuring safety while also generating income for the community. Tourists also gain a deeper understanding of the forest and local culture.

Hiking highlights at Pha Daeng viewpoint

A trip to Ban Pa Ka Yor offers more than just hiking up Pha Daeng. Visitors can also enjoy tubing along the Sai Yai stream, cooling off in crystal-clear water that flows through the village.

The activity is both fun and relaxing, with scenic views on both banks and the thrill of fast-flowing currents. Safety is ensured by staff who accompany visitors closely.

In addition, tourists can learn about the Karen way of life, traditional dress, and cultural practices, all of which remain rooted in simplicity.

Travel tips for first-time trekkers

Prepare physically in advance

Wear shoes with good grip

Bring drinking water

Use mosquito repellent

Always go with a local guide

Best time to visit: Early morning to catch the sea of mist, preferably during the cool or hot seasons when rainfall is less intense.

Visiting Pha Daeng with local guides

Adventuring in Ban Pa Ka Yor and conquering Pha Daeng offers more than just beautiful photos. It is a chance to connect deeply with nature and experience life alongside the local community. For those looking to escape the chaos of the city and truly recharge with the power of nature, Kaeng Krachan and Pha Daeng are new destinations waiting to be discovered.

This journey was a one-day trip led by Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi, Mrs Wanpen Mangsri, together with provincial office chief Ms Benjawan Meephueak, government officials, and private sector representatives. The trip began with sharing snacks, sports equipment, and educational materials with children at the Pa Ka Yor Border Patrol Police School before setting off on the adventure. It was a memorable day filled with joy, unity, and a spirit of giving.

For those interested in visiting Pa Ka Yor:

Follow the page: ล่องห่วงยาง ปาเกอะญอ

Facebook: ปาเกอะญอแคมป์

Contact Teacher Aom: 082-292-9839