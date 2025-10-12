Phetchaburi confirms dates for 2026 Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival

Share this

Dates announced for 2026 Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival

Phetchaburi is preparing for the 39th edition of the Phra Nakhon Khiri – Mueang Phet Festival, which will run from 20 February to 1 March 2026 under the theme “Heavenly Palace, Jewel of Siam.”

Centred around Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park, also known as Khao Wang, the annual festival pays tribute to Thailand’s monarchy while highlighting the province’s cultural heritage.

Built by King Rama IV in the mid-19th century, the hilltop complex includes palaces, temples and observatories overlooking Phetchaburi town.

Expanded royal processions

At a recent planning meeting, Governor Traipop Wongtrairat confirmed that next year’s festival will feature 10 grand processions honouring Thai monarchs, an increase from previous years. Each procession will depict historical narratives and eras, presented in creative and visually engaging formats.

The festival has been staged consecutively for 38 years. Traditionally, it honours King Rama IV, King Rama V, King Rama VI and King Rama IX, all of whom made lasting contributions to Phetchaburi. For 2026, the scope will broaden to include tributes to all Thai monarchs.

The province has secured a budget of 10 million baht from the Provincial Development Fund for fiscal year 2026 to support the event. The funding forms part of a development programme aimed at strengthening Phetchaburi’s status as a creative city and tourism destination.

Before the official opening, a series of rituals will take place on 6 February 2026, including blessings at the City Pillar Shrine, Buddhist chanting and a tribute at the royal monument.

A cultural showcase

The main festival venues will include the Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum, King Mongkut Memorial Park and surrounding areas. For 10 days and 10 nights, locals and visitors will be able to enjoy parades, performances and exhibitions that showcase Phetchaburi’s history, crafts and food.

The festival is expected to attract both domestic and international tourists, strengthening the province’s profile as a leading cultural destination.