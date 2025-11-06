PHOTOS: Hua Hin marks Loy Krathong with scaled-back celebrations

Share this

Hua Hin celebrated Loy Krathong on Wednesday night (5 November), with residents gathering at Khao Tao Reservoir and several locations across the city to take part in one of Thailand’s most recognisable annual cultural traditions.

This year’s Loy Krathong celebrations in Hua Hin were scaled back following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, but the events continued in a respectful and reflective manner.

At Khao Tao Reservoir, families and groups of friends released krathongs made from natural materials such as banana leaves and bread into the water as part of the long-standing tradition of paying respect to the Goddess of Water and symbolically letting go of misfortune. Similar scenes took place near the Hua Hin fishing pier, as well as at Queen’s Park (Suan Luang Rajini 19 Rai), Khao Noi, Hua Don, Nong Kae and Saphan Khee Lek.

About Loy Krathong

Observed nationwide on the full moon of the twelfth lunar month, Loy Krathong is one of Thailand’s most significant cultural festivals. Participants float krathongs decorated with candles, flowers and incense to give thanks for the year’s water supply and to seek forgiveness for any harm done to waterways. The act of releasing a krathong is also seen as a gesture of letting go of negative thoughts or past challenges.

While celebrations in Hua Hin were more understated this year, the atmosphere remained warm, with residents coming together to honour the tradition in a respectful and peaceful setting.