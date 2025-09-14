Plans for mixed-use activity area in Hua Hin at 19 rai site

Share this

Plans for mixed-use activity area at 19 rai in Hua Hin under discussion

Hua Hin City Municipality is moving forward with plans to turn 19 rai of land at Suan Luang Queen’s Park into a mixed-use activity area, though officials say more legal clarity is still required before development can proceed.

On 12 September, Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul chaired a meeting at Hua Hin City Municipality to follow up on the request to use the land, which falls under the Forest Resource Management Office. The proposal is to designate the site as public land for community use, including as a multi-purpose space for government agencies, a sports and exercise ground, a recreational area, and a venue for anti-drug sports activities.

The meeting was attended by Special Advisor to the Mayor Prakij Siricharoen, along with senior municipal officials, including the Municipal Clerk, Deputy Clerk and the Director of the Engineering Office. The discussions came after a site visit on 11 September, when Deputy Mayor Atichart Chaisri and other municipal staff joined officers from the Forest Resource Management Office 10, Phetchaburi Branch, and the Office of Natural Resources and Environment, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, to inspect the land and seek guidance on the legal process for its use.

At present, no firm conclusion has been reached on the matter. Mayor Nopporn said it would be appropriate to convene a joint meeting with representatives from the Forest Resource Management Office, the provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Land Office, and other relevant agencies. The goal would be to clarify the regulations and ensure any future use of the land complies with existing laws.

Officials confirmed that advice on the matter has already been provided to the municipality, with progress expected to be reported back to the mayor in due course.