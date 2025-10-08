Police arrest man in Cha Am after four-day manhunt for fatal Tha Yang market shooting

Share this

Police in Cha-am have arrested a man wanted for shooting his former girlfriend dead at Nong Bua Market in Tha Yang District after a four-day manhunt.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Taweechai Naowanad, 31, also known as “Nick,” was found at around 7:45 a.m. on 8 October while hiding in forested land inside an abandoned golf course in Khao Yai Subdistrict, Cha-am. He had been on the run since 4 October, when he allegedly shot his former girlfriend in the middle of the busy market.

Pol. Col. Chatchanon Narawutphorn, Deputy Commander of Phetchaburi Provincial Police and Acting Superintendent of Tha Yang Police Station, led the arrest with support from Region 7 investigators, Phetchaburi Provincial investigators, and Cha-am Police.

Confession cites jealousy as motive

According to police, Taweechai was lying in roadside woodland when officers discovered him. He was arrested without incident and later led police to a hidden motorcycle and a .38 calibre revolver, believed to have been used in the crime. Both items had been concealed in the forest, with the revolver hidden under the motorcycle seat.

During questioning, Taweechai reportedly confessed to the shooting, telling police he had twice attempted to end his life with the same gun after the incident, but the bullets did not fire. He said jealousy motivated the crime, claiming his former girlfriend had feelings for another man and that her family did not accept him.

Police have taken Taweechai back to Tha Yang Police Station for further interrogation and legal proceedings.