Police launch crime suppression operation in Hua Hin for Halloween and Loy Krathong

Share this

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police have launched a large-scale crime suppression operation to ensure public safety during Halloween and the Loy Krathong Festival 2025.

At 5 p.m. on 31 October, Pol. Maj. Gen. Athorn Chinthong, Commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, presided over the ceremony at Hua Hin Clock Tower. The event marked the official start of enhanced law enforcement efforts aimed at protecting residents and tourists throughout the province during the festive period.

Officers gather at Hua Hin Clock Tower to launch operation

The ceremony was attended by senior officers, including Pol. Col. Chinaworn Chiasakul, Deputy Commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police; Pol. Col. Kampanat Na Wichai, Superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station; Pol. Col. Hongprom Wisitchanachai, Superintendent of Pranburi Police Station; and Pol. Col. Peerawat Chukaew, Superintendent of Sam Roi Yot Police Station. Also present were Pol. Lt. Col. Anatchai Kontong from the Tourist Police, Hua Hin District Protection Officer Mr. Nattanun Sinsombat, district officials, and volunteer organisations, with around 120 participants in total.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Athorn said the crime suppression operation was in line with Royal Thai Police directives and Region 7 measures designed to maintain order during major events. The initiative will focus on preventing crimes involving harm to life and property, as well as offences that may occur around transport hubs, train stations, accommodation facilities, and popular tourist spots.

Authorities will also crack down on illegal gambling, unlicensed firearms, narcotics, and entertainment venues operating beyond legal limits. Enforcement will extend to offences related to the sale and consumption of alcohol, along with the unauthorised use of fireworks, firecrackers, and rockets that could endanger people or property.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Athorn urged all officers to carry out their duties responsibly, remain courteous, and strictly follow operational procedures to ensure the safety and confidence of the public and visitors during the festive season.