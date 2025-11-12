Prachuap Khiri Khan bids to host Thailand Biennale 2027

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan has presented its case to host the Thailand Biennale 2027, positioning the province as a venue for contemporary art and culture that can draw Thai and international visitors.

The proposal was outlined on 11 November at the Saranwithi Bridge Meeting Room of the Provincial Public Health Office.

Deputy Governor Preeda Sukjai led the presentation on behalf of Governor Sitthichai Sawatsan. He was joined by Sarawut Limarunrak, President of the Provincial Administrative Organisation; Lieutenant Sitthichai Tantasit, Director of the Provincial Tourism and Sports Office; representatives from the Provincial Cultural Office and the Provincial Cultural Council; and independent artists based in the province.

Officials said the bid aims to build on Prachuap Khiri Khan’s existing creative networks and public spaces, with an emphasis on programming that would connect communities, schools and visitors. The plan also highlights transport links and accommodation capacity, alongside venues that could host large-scale installations and satellite events across districts.

According to the provincial team, the Thailand Biennale 2027 would be used to support cultural tourism and local economies by distributing exhibitions and performances across multiple sites. The proposal includes collaboration with local artists and cultural groups, training for volunteers, and coordination with tourism operators to manage visitor flow during the event period.

The presentation also set out how public agencies would coordinate logistics, safety and accessibility. The Tourism and Sports Office would lead on visitor services, while cultural agencies and councils would oversee artist engagement and community outreach. The group said this approach is designed to ensure the event can be delivered to national standards while reflecting the province’s character.

The province’s arts community, represented at the meeting by independent practitioners, signalled support for the bid and outlined opportunities for workshops, residencies and education programmes linked to the Thailand Biennale 2027. Further details of the selection process and timeline are expected to be announced by the organisers at a later date.

If selected, officials say the province will seek to activate sites across the city and coastal areas, with clear responsibilities assigned to provincial departments and cultural stakeholders.