Prachuap Khiri Khan prepares for 2026 PM2.5 situation

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan meets to prepare for 2026 wildfire and PM2.5 season

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has taken part in a nationwide meeting to prepare for next year’s wildfire, haze and PM2.5 situation, as authorities begin coordinating measures ahead of the 2026 season.

The meeting was held on Wednesday afternoon at the Singkhon Meeting Room inside Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall, where Deputy Governor Prateep Boriboonrat and senior provincial officials joined via video conference. The session was chaired at Government House by Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Suphamat Itsarapakdi and Deputy Minister of Interior Saksada Wichiansilp also attending.

Sophon said effective management of the PM2.5 situation requires both immediate measures and long-term planning, stressing the need for clear, coordinated action across all agencies. He noted that burning in forest areas, farmland and communities remains the primary cause of seasonal fine dust pollution.

National agencies were instructed to strengthen enforcement in their respective areas. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was told to tighten controls on forest burning and ensure laws are applied consistently. The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives was asked to regulate agricultural burning in line with established guidelines and promote alternatives, including processing agricultural waste rather than burning it.

The Ministry of Transport was urged to intensify inspections of vehicles emitting black smoke and ensure strict compliance with emissions standards. The Ministry of Industry was directed to increase monitoring of factories and act against facilities that release excessive pollutants.

The Ministry of Public Health was instructed to expand public guidance on self-protection, prepare clean-air rooms and ensure safe zones are available for vulnerable groups. The Public Relations Department was encouraged to strengthen public communication about the situation, legal measures, penalties and ongoing government work.

At the local level, Sofon said provincial governors and the Governor of Bangkok must coordinate agencies to ensure prevention and mitigation measures are suitable for local conditions and lead to genuine reductions in PM2.5.

Provincial coordination underlines early preparation

The meeting marked the first major coordination step ahead of the 2026 haze season, with Prachuap Khiri Khan officials tasked with reviewing local risk areas, monitoring hotspots and aligning provincial measures with national directives.