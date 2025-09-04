Prachuap Khiri Khan tourism statistics show slight growth in 2025

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan sees slight growth in tourism during first half of 2025

Prachuap Khiri Khan welcomed more than 6.8 million visitors between January and July 2025, according to the latest figures from the Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports. The number represents a slight year-on-year increase of 0.77 percent, highlighting steady growth for the province’s tourism sector.

Of the 6,821,271 visitors, 6.4 million were Thai travellers, while just over 416,000 came from overseas. Combined, they generated more than 31 billion baht in revenue, a 3.22 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Visitor numbers and revenue

Thai tourists accounted for the majority of spending, contributing 26.5 billion baht. Foreign visitors brought in 4.58 billion baht. The total number of overnight stays was 3.55 million, with hotels and resorts reporting an average occupancy rate of 75.57 percent.

Nationally, Prachuap Khiri Khan ranked fifth for the number of visitors and eighth for tourism revenue during the first seven months of the year.

Comparison with other provinces

Bangkok led the country with 31.2 million visitors and almost 499 billion baht in revenue, followed by Chonburi, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan in visitor numbers. Chiang Mai trailed just behind Prachuap Khiri Khan with 6.75 million visitors.

For tourism revenue, Phuket placed second nationwide with 292 billion baht, while Chonburi, Surat Thani, and Chiang Mai also recorded higher earnings than Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Officials said the data reflects the province’s continuing importance as a tourism destination, balancing large numbers of domestic travellers with a growing share of international visitors.

Tourism statistics for Prachuap Khiri Khan, January–July 2025

Total visitors: 6,821,271

Change from same period last year: +0.77%

Thai visitors: 6,404,374

Foreign visitors: 416,897

Tourism revenue: 31,090.57 billion baht

Change from last year: +3.22%

Revenue from Thai tourists: 26,506.08 billion baht

Revenue from foreign tourists: 4,584.49 billion baht

Tourists staying overnight: 3,553,152 people

Average occupancy rate: 75.57%

Provinces with the highest visitor numbers (Jan – Jul 2025)

Bangkok – 31,273,585 visitors Chonburi – 15,703,579 visitors Kanchanaburi – 8,616,243 visitors Phuket – 7,646,700 visitors Prachuap Khiri Khan – 6,821,271 visitors Chiang Mai – 6,754,180 visitors

Provinces with the highest tourism revenue (Jan – Jul 2025)