Queen Sirikit memorial event to be held in Hua Hin on 1 Dec

Hua Hin to host event to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

On 7 November, Mr Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin City Municipality, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, said after chairing a meeting with more than 120 government and local agency representatives at Hua Hin City Municipality Office that preparations are underway for the event titled “Paying Tribute with Loyal Hearts to Her Majesty the Queen Mother”, to be held on 1 December, from 3.00pm to 7.00pm, at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin.

The event aims to express deep condolences and pay respects, as well as to remember the immeasurable royal benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Mr Nopporn stated that the Prime Minister’s Office has announced the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on 24 October 2025, and has called on all government offices, state enterprises, government agencies and educational institutions throughout the country to organise activities to express mourning.

Event details and activities

In Hua Hin, the planned activities will include:

A special Khon masked dance performance titled “Rama of the Chakri Dynasty Defeats Evil in Tribute to the Queen Mother.”

A formation display of Thai alphabet characters by 1,200 student cadets from the Army NCO School.

A candle-lighting ceremony to express mourning.

The making and distribution of 9,300 black mourning ribbons for members of the public.

Additionally, volunteer food service stalls (rong than) will be set up to offer free meals, fruit, drinks and snacks for around 4,000 to 5,000 participants. Any organisations wishing to take part in providing free food and refreshments may register at Hua Hin City Municipality Office from today through to 13 November 2025.

The Mayor also invited all members of the public to attend the event in order to pay tribute and honour the profound royal grace of Her Majesty.