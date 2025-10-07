Railway canal dredging in Prachuap Khiri Khan aims to curb floods

Share this

Railway land transformed into water storage as governors inspect flood prevention plans in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Sitthichai Sawaetsan and State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Governor Veerith Amrapal have inspected progress on a canal dredging project designed to prevent flooding and improve water management along the railway line.

The inspection took place on 6 October and focused on areas near the railway in Mueang District, including Moo 1 and under the bridge near Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Stadium. The officials, joined by representatives from the Hydro-Informatics Institute and local agencies, discussed solutions with the Provincial Waterworks Authority to address recurring flooding problems.

In the afternoon, the delegation visited Royal Hua Hin Golf Course to review proposals for enhancing its potential, while also holding discussions with Hua Hin City Municipality, the private sector, and community representatives.

Four key issues addressed

Governor Sitthichai said the province and the SRT will work together on four main priorities:

Tourism : With more than 200 kilometres of coastline, many tourist attractions remain difficult to reach by car. The SRT has launched the “KIHA 183” train service to Hua Hin and plans further events to support tourism through the New Year.

Flooding and drought : Large unused areas of railway land are being converted into water retention ponds, known locally as “monkey cheeks,” to store water for agriculture and protect communities from flooding. A pilot reservoir in Huai Sai Subdistrict is already supplying water to residents.

Use of railway land : Plans were discussed to authorise road construction and irrigation projects on railway property for the benefit of Hua Hin City Municipality.

Horseshoe bridges: Uneven bridge surfaces that present risks for motorists will undergo urgent repair following an on-site inspection by the SRT Governor.

Water management model

Governor Veerith said the railway’s focus is on using underutilised land to improve water management. The small-scale model of converting unused areas into reservoirs will be expanded if successful. In Hua Hin town, dredging along the railway is expected to accelerate drainage into the sea, reducing the risk of flooding.

The SRT confirmed plans to cooperate fully with the province, including widening ditches, dredging canals, and fixing bridge surfaces. Coordination between provincial and railway authorities is scheduled for next week. Residents can report flooding or transport problems through the 1690 hotline, which operates 24 hours.