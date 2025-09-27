Rajabhakti Park 10th anniversary honoured by Royal Thai Army

Share this

Royal Thai Army marks 10th anniversary of Rajabhakti Park

The Royal Thai Army has marked the 10th anniversary of Rajabhakti Park with a ceremony paying tribute to past monarchs who shaped the nation’s history.

On 26 September 2025, General Udomdej Sitabutr, former Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army and former Deputy Minister of Defence, presided over a ceremony at the park in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan. The event included offerings before the statues of seven past kings of Siam.

Attendees included General Naphanan Chanpradap, Special Advisor to the Army, who represented the Royal Thai Army, as well as former senior commanders, past presidents of the Rajabhakti Foundation, executive committee members, unit commanders from central and provincial areas, and representatives from government agencies and the private sector. A Buddhist merit-making ceremony was also held at the park’s lecture hall in remembrance of the monarchs.

History and significance of Rajabhakti Park

Rajabhakti Park was developed by the Royal Thai Army in cooperation with state agencies and the private sector. It houses the statues of seven kings recognised for their roles in the country’s history: King Ramkhamhaeng the Great, King Naresuan the Great, King Narai the Great, King Taksin the Great, King Rama I, King Rama IV, and King Rama V.

The park covers more than 222 rai (about 88 acres) of army land in Hua Hin. It was created to honour the monarchy’s contributions to the nation and to serve as a centre for historical education. His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great granted permission for both the construction of the park and its name, which translates as “a park built with loyalty to the monarchy.”

The opening ceremony on 26 September 2015 was presided over by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, then Crown Prince, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary

To mark the anniversary, the Rajabhakti Foundation organised several activities, including the “1 Decade Rajabhakti Park Run for Loyalty” on 12 July 2025. The run attracted around 3,000 participants, with proceeds directed to the park’s welfare fund to support its upkeep.

Over the past decade, Rajabhakti Park has attracted both Thai and international visitors. It has hosted cultural and community events such as the annual Wai Kru Muay Thai ceremony, which was recognised by Guinness World Records in 2023. The park has also been a venue for charity runs, religious ceremonies, and other activities organised by public and private groups.