Red flags raised along Hua Hin beach to warn against swimming

Red flags raised along Hua Hin beaches as officials warn against swimming

Hua Hin City Municipality has raised red flags along parts of Hua Hin Beach to warn residents and tourists against swimming due to strong waves and hazardous sea conditions brought on by the northeast monsoon.

On 17 October, Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul assigned Municipal Clerk Jeerawat Praphanee, Engineering Office Director Kalayut Kuyukham, and Air Force Petty Officer First Class Somchai Phet-Yaem, Head of Municipal Peacekeeping, to oversee the placement of red warning flags along the beach near the Thapthim Goddess Shrine — one of Hua Hin’s most popular areas for swimming and beach activities.

Authorities urge caution as strong waves hit Hua Hin beach

The initiative follows a directive from the Minister of Interior ordering 14 southern provinces, as well as Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, to prepare for heavy rainfall and strong waves. The Meteorological Department forecasts that, from mid-October onwards, the South will be affected by the northeast monsoon. The monsoon trough is expected to move across the lower Central, Eastern, and upper Southern regions, while a tropical storm could approach Thailand through the eastern region and move towards the Gulf of Thailand and the South. These conditions may cause flash floods, runoff, and river overflows in several areas.

Mayor Nopporn has instructed municipal officials to ensure red flags are clearly visible along Hua Hin Beach, signalling that swimming is prohibited due to dangerous conditions. Tourists are urged to check weather forecasts before travelling and to strictly avoid entering the sea in red-flagged zones.

Authorities have also advised that all water-related activities be suspended during or immediately after heavy rainfall to reduce the risk of drowning and other accidents. Visitors are encouraged to exercise caution and follow local safety advisories during the monsoon season.