Sarosong Road in Hua Hin remains closed until 15 September

Sections of Sarosong Road in Hua Hin will remain closed to motorists until 15 September as work continues on the installation of the city’s new raw water pipeline.

The closure affects the stretch from the Top Center traffic light junction to the Damnoenkasem Road intersection, near the Waterworks Division, including the route leading from Soi 76 towards the night market. Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible to reduce congestion and delays.

Sarosong Road in Hua Hin closure details

The pipeline project, part of the expansion of the Phetchaburi–Hua Hin raw water system, is aimed at improving water distribution and reliability across the city. Excavation work has already begun on sections of the road as part of Phase 2 of the project. Phase 1, which covers Amnuaysin Road, is awaiting approval from the State Railway of Thailand to allow pipeline installation within the railway’s jurisdiction.

Alongside the roadworks, maintenance and repairs are under way at the water production facility to boost efficiency and output.

City officials, including Deputy Mayor Saranphop Uengrassamee, have been holding weekly follow-up meetings to monitor progress. On 31 August, representatives from Hua Hin City Municipality, the provincial government, and the Hydro–Informatics Institute carried out field surveys of municipal reservoirs and catchment areas.

The surveys are part of efforts to plan for dry-season water reserves and to develop strategies to address flooding during the rainy season.