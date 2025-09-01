Soi 94 roadworks in Hua Hin complete after final inspection

Share this

Final inspection confirms completion of Soi 94 roadworks

Hua Hin City Municipality officials conducted the final inspection of the Soi 94 road resurfacing project on Monday (1 Sept), marking the end of a year-long upgrade to one of the town’s busiest streets.

Permanent Secretary Jeerawat Phramanee, who chairs the Goods Acceptance Committee, led the inspection alongside Engineering Office Director Kalayut Kuyukham, committee members, and supervising engineers.

The team reviewed the completed works, which include the installation of a reinforced concrete surface, upgraded drainage systems, a new water supply connection, and improved safety features such as warning signs and flashing lights. The inspection confirmed the project met contractual standards, allowing for final payment to the contractor to proceed in accordance with government regulations.

The Soi 94 project began in July 2024 and covered a 500-metre stretch between the railway line and the Chang Heng Hotel. Originally scheduled for completion by February 2025, the works were delayed due to underground utility conflicts and soil subsidence, which required design revisions and contract amendments.

Progress accelerated in the past six weeks following a review meeting in June 2025, with officials making frequent site visits to monitor safety and quality. While the delays drew criticism from residents and businesses, the finished road is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and drainage in the area, which had long struggled with potholes and flooding.