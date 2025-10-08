SRT travel programmes with KIHA 183 and Royal Blossom trains

Share this

SRT launches travel programmes with KIHA 183 and Royal Blossom trains

BANGKOK, 8 October 2025 — The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched seasonal travel programmes featuring its Japanese-style KIHA 183 and luxury SRT Royal Blossom trains, running every weekend from October to December 2025.

The announcement is part of SRT’s late rainy to early cool season tourism calendar, aimed at offering passengers a mix of cultural, natural, and leisure experiences. Tickets went on sale on 5 October and are available at all stations nationwide and through the SRT D-Ticket online system.

KIHA 183 programme

The KIHA 183 service, designed in a Japanese style, focuses on weekend overnight trips that combine rail travel with cultural and outdoor activities. Five itineraries are included:

Ratchaburi (1–2 November) : “Following cultural trails, experiencing nature near Bangkok” — 4,399 baht.

Hua Hin (15–16 November) : “Joyful coastal charm in Hua Hin” — 4,099 baht.

Kanchanaburi (29–30 November and 6–7 December) : “Wayside wonders and River Kwai Bridge Fair, plus Korean-style floral gardens at Won Dae Song” — 4,299 baht.

Prachuap Khiri Khan (13–14 December): “Community lifestyle and charm of Prachuap” — 4,299 baht.

SRT Royal Blossom programme

The SRT Royal Blossom train offers day trips in an exclusive setting, combining elegance with scenic views along the rail routes.

Phetchaburi (18, 19, 25, 26 October) : “Mrigadayavan Palace journey, commemorating 100 years of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI).” Passenger car 2,299 baht, group car 15,999 baht.

Lop Buri and Saraburi (November–December dates): “Sunflower fields and the floating train at Pasak Jolasid Dam with sunset views.” Passenger car 2,399 baht, group car 15,999 baht.

All packages include meals, beverages, and accident insurance.

Travellers can book through SRT stations or the D-Ticket system. For enquiries, the SRT Contact Centre is available 24 hours on 1690.