Thai–Chinese cultural exchange programme concludes in Hua Hin

Share this

A three-day Thai–Chinese cultural exchange training programme has concluded at Suan Dusit University Hua Hin, bringing together community enterprises and educators to strengthen cross-cultural understanding and support local tourism development.

The Thai–Chinese cultural exchange programme, held from 14–16 November, was opened by Prachuap Khiri Khan Deputy Governor Preeda Sukjai at the university’s learning centre. Organised under the theme “The Confucius Institute in Hua Hin: Timeless Charm, Strengthening Thai–Chinese Cultural Bonds,” the training focused on practical approaches to Chinese language education and cultural cooperation.

Hosted by the Confucius Institute at Suan Dusit University, the programme combined classroom sessions with hands-on activities designed to help participants better understand Chinese culture and apply that knowledge within their communities. Training covered language, music, art and tourism-related practices, delivered through informal and lifelong learning models.

Organisers said the event aimed to equip local enterprises with skills that support cultural tourism and foster closer ties with Chinese visitors and business partners. The programme also brought together cooperation from several agencies, helping broaden access to cultural learning in the province.

Participants exchanged experiences and discussed ways to build long-term collaboration, with officials noting that stronger Thai–Chinese cultural bonds can help lay the foundation for future partnerships across different sectors.

The conclusion of the three-day programme marks another step in efforts to enhance tourism in Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan through cultural understanding and community engagement.